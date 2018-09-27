Lauv and Julia Michaels can’t fight the romantic tension in video for new single “There’s No Way”
Lauv and Julia Michaels have teamed up for a brand new single out today, “There’s No Way.” The song is about not being able to fight your attraction to another person. In the accompanying music video, Lauv and Julia play two people who perform as a singing duo. While they both have significant others, the chemistry between them is undeniable. “You touch me and it’s almost like we knew/That there would be history/But there’s no way that it’s not going there/With the way that we’re looking at each other," they sing. "There’s no way that it’s not going there/Every single second with you I want another." “There’s No Way” follows the release of another new single from Lauv, “Superhero.” Lauv will be hitting the road next month as Ed Sheeran’s opening act. Julia's currently on tour opening for Maroon 5. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.