Listen now: Shawn Mendes enlists Zedd for new remix of “Lost in Japan”
Shawn Mendes’ “Lost in Japan” is getting a remix with the help of Zedd. The DJ/producer adds his electronic flair to the song, which is the official second single from Shawn’s self-titled third album, following “In My Blood.” “When we decided to make 'Lost in Japan' the next single, I wanted to do an exciting remix for the song and with Zedd being a good friend and such an amazing artist, it felt natural to ask him to collaborate on it,” Shawn says in a statement. “What he did with it is so incredible and I’m so excited for the world to hear it.” Zedd adds he was “really excited” when Shawn asked him to work on the song. “It’s my favorite song from the album so it was super fun to put my own touch to it,” he says. Shawn is set to perform the song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday night. He’ll also be performing this weekend at New York’s Global Citizen Festival. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.