Listen to Thom Yorke sing with R.E.M. on track from upcoming BBC collection
R.E.M.'s upcoming R.E.M. at the BBC compilation includes a 2004 performance of the New Adventures in Hi-Fi single "E-Bow the Letter," which features guest vocals by Radiohead's Thom Yorke. The recording is now available for digital download. As its name suggests, R.E.M. at the BBC collects nearly 25 years of recordings and performances originally broadcast on the British network. The nine-disc box set will be released October 19. Radiohead opened for R.E.M. in the mid-90s, and Yorke performed "E-Bow the Letter" with Michael Stipe and company at the 1998 Tibetan Freedom Concert. The original "E-Bow the Letter," released in 1996, features Patti Smith. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.