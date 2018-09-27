Metallica’s “Kill ‘Em All” producer Paul Curcio dead at 74
Paul Curcio, who produced Metallica's 1983 debut album Kill 'Em All, has died at age 74. His daughter Brainne Curcio-Smith confirmed to Billboard that her father passed away September 10 from heart failure. Metallica recorded Kill 'Em All in Curcio's Music America studio in the producer's hometown of Rochester, New York. The album, which has been certified three-times platinum, is considered a groundbreaking release for the burgeoning thrash metal scene. Prior to his work with the Metallica, Curcio was a fixture in the late '60s Bay Area music scene thanks to his Pacific Recording studio, where artists including The Grateful Dead and Santana recorded albums. Curcio was living in St. Petersburg, Florida at the time of his death. According to Billboard, a service will be held in his memory on Lake Seminole this Saturday, September 29.