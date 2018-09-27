Nashville notes
RaeLynn kicks off a three-date mini-tour October 12 at Joe's Live Rosemont in Chicago, before playing Nashville's Cannery Ballroom on November 1 and the House of Blues in Houston on December 12. Pre-sales start on Thursday, with tickets becoming available to the public on Friday. "Do You Believe Me Now" hitmaker Jimmy Wayne makes his acting debut November 23 in the Lifetime movie Every Other Holiday. Newcomer Tyler Rich performed his top-30 hit "The Difference" Tuesday night during his Grand Ole Opry debut. Backstage, he also got to meet comedy legend Bill Murray, who was visiting the legendary venue for the first time. If you missed Kelsea Ballerini performing her collaboration with The Chainsmokers on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, you can watch their first performance of "This Feeling" online.