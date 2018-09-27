Pusha-T announces second leg of his “Daytona” tour

Fabien Montique
After canceling nine dates on his Daytona summer tour, Pusha-T
is hitting the road for the fall leg
.
The rapper from New York City commented on Instagram,
"As promised...New #Daytona tour dates...Interstate traffickings alive!”
Following a performance at the Red Bull Music Festival in Chicago on November 3, the tour kicks off November 8 in San Francisco and continues through November 25 in New York City. Phony Ppl
will perform as the opening act.
Pusha toured in the summer but canceled dates in St. Louis, Grand Rapids, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Silver Spring, North Myrtle Beach, Charlotte, San Antonio and Dallas. The Silver Spring concert has been rescheduled for November 21.
Pusha released his Daytona
album, executive-produced by Kanye West
, on May 25,
Tickets for all his dates are on sale now via Live Nation.com
.
Here are Pusha-T's Daytona tour dates:
11/8 -- San Francisco, CA, Fillmore
11/9 -- Santa Cruz, CA. The Catalyst
11/11 -- Phoenix, AZ, The Pressroom
11/13 -- Denver, CO, Summit
11/15 -- Des Moines, IA, Wooly’s
11/16 -- Milwaukee, WI, The Rave
11/18 -- Indianapolis, IN, Vogue
11/19 -- Cleveland, OH, House of Blues
11/20 -- Toronto, ON, The Danforth BIA
11/21 -- Silver Spring, MD, The Fillmore Silver Spring
11.23 -- Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore
11/24 -- Richmond VA, The National
11/25 -- New York, NY, Irving Plaza
