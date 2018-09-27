Rascal Flatts comes “Back to Life” with new single, out Friday

ABC/Image Group LA
The new single from Rascal Flatts
will be called “Back to Life.”
The trio shared the title of their new song -- and their excitement -- on their socials Thursday morning.
“Can’t wait to share NEW MUSIC with you all! Tomorrow…” the trio tweeted
.
Earlier this week, Rascal Flatts previewed
some of the tune’s lyrics: “Taking my hand/Pulling me up/When I’m going under.”
It’s the first new music from Gary LeVox
, Jay DeMarcus
, and Joe Don Rooney
since their Back to Us
album, which came out in May of last year.
