Slipknot puts out casting call for 20th anniversary music video
Slipknot is filming a new video, and the masked metallers want you to be a part of it. On Wednesday, the band put out a casting call for a "20th anniversary music video," without mentioning any other details about what that might entail. Corey Taylor and company put out their self-titled debut album in 1999, so presumably whatever video they're filming will be related to that milestone. The video shoot takes place next Friday, October 5 in Los Angeles. If you want to take part, send your name, age and email address to [email protected] Percussionist M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan recently teased that Slipknot would be doing something to acknowledge the 20th anniversary of their first album. He also said they'd be reissuing their 2008 album All Hope Is Gone in honor of its 10th anniversary. Meanwhile, Slipknot plans to spend 2019 working on a new album, the follow-up to 2014's .5: The Gray Chapter.