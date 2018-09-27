Source: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are going strong because they kept their relationship under wraps
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom marked a milestone in their relationship on Wednesday: They appeared together on a red carpet for the first time, at a charity event in Monaco. A source tells Entertainment Tonight that the two aren't as worried about people seeing them together these days, because they've kept things under wraps long enough for their romance to become rock-solid. According to the source, the duo's relationship has "continued to blossom" because they've "dedicated themselves" to spending time together away from the spotlight. "It truly was the best decision they ever made because it reminded them how much they love each other," dished the source. "Keeping their relationship a secret while they worked on their love for one another has completely turned things around for them." Katy and Orlando were first linked in 2016. They broke up in February of 2017, but then got back together earlier this year. "Their bond seems to get stronger every day," claims the source. "Katy always wanted a deep, long-lasting, loving relationship with Orlando. And Orlando's mother wanted them to be together forever. She just loves Katy." "They don't mind if anyone sees them together anymore," the source says. "They are far past that now, and in fact, they seem to be celebrating their love for one another." On Thursday, the pair were seen taking in the sights on the Greek island of Corfu. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.