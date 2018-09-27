Watch now: Avril Lavigne keeps her “Head Above Water” on an Icelandic black sand beach
Avril Lavigne has released the music video for her new song “Head Above Water,” set against Iceland’s dramatic landscape. The singer, dressed in an ethereal white gown, begins the video by emerging from a cave with a lantern. She walks along a black sand beach as the waves crash against the shore. At one point, she runs towards a cliff and then we see her submerged in dark water. The video ends with a view of the horizon and a message about Lyme disease awareness and prevention. Avril – who turns 34 today -- previously revealed she wrote this song at her lowest point while suffering from Lyme disease. “It makes my heart so unbelievably full to premiere the #HeadAboveWater music video for you all today, on my birthday,” Avril writes on Twitter. “From the very first day I started writing this song, I have been inspired and gathering visuals and imagining what the music video could look like.” “Head Above Water” is Avril’s first new music in five years. A release date for her upcoming new album has not yet been announced. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.