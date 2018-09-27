Watch Tyler Joseph get his head shaved in Twenty One Pilots’ behind-the-scenes “Levitate” video
Twenty One Pilots have released another behind-the-scenes video, this time for their song "Levitate." In "Levitate" -- which, like the "Nico and the Niners" video, was filmed in Ukraine -- frontman Tyler Joseph gets his head shaved. The behind-the-scenes footage shows Joseph preparing to lose his locks while his cultish barbers practice their approach. "My scalp is raw," Joseph laughed after it was all over. The "Levitate" shoot also coincided with Josh Dun's birthday; the crew surprised the drummer with a cake. "Levitate" appears on TOP's upcoming album, Trench, due out October 5. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.