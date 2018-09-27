Would Metallica’s Kirk Hammett record a solo album? “One of these days when it feels right”
Would Metallica's Kirk Hammett ever want to go to solo? In an interview with Metal Hammer, the guitarist muses about the possibility of striking out on his own. "I have so much material sitting around that's obviously not Metallica stuff, and that pile gets bigger and bigger. One of these days when it feels right..." Hammett says. "I still feel I have so much to give Metallica," he continues. "When that feels more complete, maybe I'll think about doing that other stuff." As for what a Kirk Hammett solo album would sound like, the musician says it "would not look like a metal album at all." "It'll be something so weird and far-ranging in styles, but cohesive at the same time," he explains. Hammett adds that he "wouldn't be surprised" if the other Metallica members -- James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich and Robert Trujillo -- pursued "some solo, independent, autonomous sort of thing." "I think it's healthy, and if anything, when you come back to the band you'd come back with more enthusiasm," he says. "It'd feel like going on a little camping trip, and it's always good to come back home to a nice warm bed!" Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.