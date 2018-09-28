All That Remains details new album, “Victim of the New Disease”

Credit: Dave Jackson
After announcing its title and release date, All That Remains
has revealed the details of the band's next album, Victim of the New Disease
.
The 10-track effort includes the previously released single "F*** Love," as well as a track called "Just Tell Me Something," which features Asking Alexandria
's Danny Worsnop
.
Victim of the New Disease
, the follow-up to 2017's Madness
, arrives November 9.
Here's the track list:
"F*** Love"
"Everything's Wrong"
"Blood I Spill"
"Wasteland"
"Alone in the Darkness"
"Misery in Me"
"Broken"
"Just Tell Me Something" feat. Danny Worsnop
"I Meant What I Said"
"Victim of the New Disease"
