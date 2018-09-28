Carly Pearce reveals it’s getting harder to “Hide the Wine,” thanks to her fans

ABC/Image Group LA

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

's breakthrough #1 single was the heartbreak ballad "Every Little Thing." So when it came time to release her follow-up, the Kentucky native was eager to show fans her fun side on "Hide the Wine." "I am a happy girl," Carly explains, "so I want people to see that, because they've got to see the heartbreak side." Now, instead of talks about relationships gone wrong, Carly's conversations with fans are now turning to vino. "Now they're just talking to me about all the wine that they drink and [asking] why am I trying to hide wine," she tells ABC Radio. "And I'm like, 'No, no, no. I'm not trying to hide wine. I'm just trying to hide wine when I'm gonna make a bad decision about a guy.'" In addition to hiding the wine, Carly also reminds herself to "hide every one of them records that turn me on" in her song. So which ones would those be? "Oh, gosh! Anything like. Aw,," Carly reveals. "Those are the sexy albums to me. Whew!" As Carly's second hit nears the top ten, she admits her metaphorical wine glass runneth over. "I have so much wine," she says. "I am hiding wine... My wine rack is full. I have it all in my bus, and now it's just hiding it in cabinets." "I think I'm gonna write a song called 'Hide the Diamonds!'" she jokes.