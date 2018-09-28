Cher admits that sometimes her career is “such a pain in my a**”
While Cher's career is on a roll with her hit movie Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, her new album Dancing Queen, her upcoming Kennedy Center Honor and a Broadway musical based on life. But the legendary diva says sometimes, it's all more trouble than it's worth. Speaking to People magazine, Cher says, "Sometimes I think, ‘It’s such a pain in my a**.' But then I remember, ‘You’re so lucky to be able to do what you’re doing.'” "I’ve had a strange career of real ups and downs,” she says. "[But] it’s all I ever wanted to do, from the time I was 4 years old. Sometimes I think, ‘You better stop, this is too much.’ But that’s momentary.” The Oscar-winning star admits that sometimes "it can get exhausting being Cher, especially when you’re older and you’re still doing the same things.” But, she notes, "I still have a great time. To have the stamina, and also to have the audience...you forget that people just do regular jobs that they don’t get applause for.” That's why Cher, who's 72, says she has no plan to retire any time soon, though she knows one day she'll have to hang up her sequins. “I just don’t know when it’s gonna be,” she says. “You can’t do it forever. There’s a finite amount of time. That’s the thing that makes life scary and makes things possible -- you just don’t know what’s gonna happen.” Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.