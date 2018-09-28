Clean Bandit announce new album, “What Is Love?,” due Nov. 30
If you've enjoyed the string of singles that Clean Bandit has released over the past two years, now you can have them all in one place. The British trio has announced that their sophomore album, What Is Love?, is due out November 30, and it includes hits like "Rockabye," featuring Anne-Marie and Sean Paul; "Symphony," featuring Zara Larsson; "Solo," featuring Demi Lovato; and "I Miss You," featuring Julia Michaels. Other songs on the album feature vocals by Rita Ora, Charli XCX, Ellie Goulding, Luis Fonsi and more. Clean Bandit's debut album, New Eyes, released in 2014, featured their worldwide hit, "Rather Be." Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.