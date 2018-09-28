Country music will pause to mark the one-year anniversary of the Las Vegas shooting on Monday

Country Aircheck

The country music family will observe a moment of silence at 1:05 p.m. ET on Monday, October 1, the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. Country radio -- as well as all radio stations in the state of Nevada -- will take part in the remembrance, along with the Country Music Association, the Academy of Country Music, CMT, and numerous record labels and organizations located along Music Row in Nashville. Fifty-eight people lost their lives after a gunman opened fire during’s closing set at the festival last year. The Las Vegas tragedy was the largest mass shooting in modern American history. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.