Dirty Heads reissuing debut album on vinyl for 10th anniversary

Credit: Steven Taylor Dirty Heads
' 2008 debut album Any Port in a Storm
turned 10 this month, and to celebrate, the reggae-rockers are reissuing the record on vinyl. The 22-track, two-LP collection will arrive December 7.
Any Port in a Storm
features the single "Lay Me Down," which was Dirty Heads' first and only number-one hit on Billboard
's Alternative Songs chart.
Dirty Heads are currently on tour in support of their new album Swim Team
, featuring the singles "Celebrate" and "Vacation."
Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.