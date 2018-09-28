Dirty Heads reissuing debut album on vinyl for 10th anniversary

By
Derek Nester
-
Credit: Steven Taylor Dirty Heads' 2008 debut album Any Port in a Storm turned 10 this month, and to celebrate, the reggae-rockers are reissuing the record on vinyl. The 22-track, two-LP collection will arrive December 7. Any Port in a Storm features the single "Lay Me Down," which was Dirty Heads' first and only number-one hit on Billboard's Alternative Songs chart. Dirty Heads are currently on tour in support of their new album Swim Team, featuring the singles "Celebrate" and "Vacation." Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

