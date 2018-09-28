“Hooked” on “Live”: Dylan Scott will start the week with an early-morning TV performance

Curb

If you’re “Hooked” on, you’ll want to be sure to tune in for Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday. The Louisiana native will start off October by singing his latest top-five hit on the show. “Hooked” is Dylan’s second gold single in a row, following his breakthrough number one, “My Girl.” You can catch Live with Kelly and Ryan following Good Morning America on most ABC stations. Dylan returns to the Big Apple early next year to kick off his Nothing to Do Town Tour on January 17. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.