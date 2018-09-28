John Fogerty plotting major tour marking the 50th anniversary of CCR’s prolific year, 1969

Credit: Lee Cherry
1969 marked a prolific and eventful period for Creedence Clearwater Revival
and its frontman, John Fogerty
, and now the 73-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has teased that he has some big plans brewing to mark the 50th anniversary next year.
While no details have been revealed, Fogerty says he'll be hitting the road for a major world tour in 2019.
CCR released three of its most successful albums in 1969 -- Bayou Country
, Green River
and Willy and the Poor Boys
, which arrived, respectively, in January, August and November. Among the many classic songs featured on those records were "Proud Mary," "Bad Moon Rising," "Green River" and "Fortunate Son." The band also were among the many famous musicians who performed at the legendary Woodstock festival in August of that year.
"I can't believe 50 years. It has been quite a ride," says Fogerty in a statement. "To think that ['Proud Mary'] is 50 years old and how my song has had such an impact is hard to put into words…I am thrilled to celebrate this time and my songs including the iconic Woodstock festival."
Meanwhile, Fogerty still has a busy remainder of 2018 ahead of him, including a new six-date Las Vegas engagement next month, and a few concerts around the U.S. in November.
Here are all of his confirmed upcoming U.S. shows
:
10/10 -- Las Vegas, NV, Wynn Las Vegas - Encore Theater
10/12 -- Las Vegas, NV, Wynn Las Vegas - Encore Theater
10/13 -- Las Vegas, NV, Wynn Las Vegas - Encore Theater
10/17 -- Las Vegas, NV, Wynn Las Vegas - Encore Theater
10/19 -- Las Vegas, NV, Wynn Las Vegas - Encore Theater
10/20 -- Las Vegas, NV, Wynn Las Vegas - Encore Theater
11/8 -- Englewood, NJ, Bergen Performing Arts Center
11/9 -- Wilkes Barre, PA, Mohegan Sun Arena
11/29 -- Wallingford, CT, Toyota Oakdale Theatre
1/25/19 -- Thackerville, OK, Winstar Casino
