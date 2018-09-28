K. Michelle claps back at critics who say she bleached her skin
Instagram photo in which she appeared much lighter than usual, K. Michelle is now defending herself against people who accused her of bleaching her skin. “The s**t y’all make up when you just can’t find anything to hang a person,” the singer commented. “I’ve been fighting for my life for 6 months. Of course I don’t look the same. Seriously. I was like seriously sick to the point of not knowing if I would still be here. I almost lost my life.” Michelle has regularly documented on social media her health problems after receiving butt injections six years ago. In April, she said needed steroids to walk and was rushed to the emergency room four times. Michelle then needed a six-hour surgery to remove silicone that had spread to other parts of her body, and she later required two blood transfusions. “Your own people will make fun of you when you really on some positive s**t,” she continued on Instagram. “Bleaching- Never done it and don’t even know how.” Michelle then reminded everyone she's always been open about having butt implants, which have since been removed. “My Butt- I admitted it to the world unlike your favorites. I wanted to help women. Now my a**s is ALL real," she wrote. "I’m me! Are you you? I'm sorry I’m going to change the world. My own way, 1 woman at a time!” Michelle has starred in several reality shows, including her own series, My Life, Love & Hip-Hop, and Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta. She appears in season five of Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood, but in June, she quit and says she will not return. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.