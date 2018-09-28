LANCO plans more Hallelujah Nights in 2019

Arista Nashville

is extending their Hallelujah Nights Tour into 2019, adding eleven more dates that will take them to the Midwest and Canada. “It’s been a long time coming for us with this new live show and after hearing how many fans asked us to come to their city there was no way we couldn’t add some more dates,” lead singersays. “These past few years on the road have solidified who we are,” he adds, “and we're looking forward to sharing this chapter with our fans. We can't wait to roll that energy over into 2019 and bring to life our album Hallelujah Nights on stage.” LANCO’s breakthrough number-one, “Greatest Love Story,” was recently certified double platinum, as their latest hit, “Born to Love You,” continues its climb in country’s top twenty. Here’s a look at the new additions to LANCO’s Hallelujah Nights trek, with pre-sales starting on Tuesday, before becoming available to the public next Friday: 1/9 -- Chicago, Illinois, Joe’s on Weed St.1/10 -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin, The Rave1/11 -- Rosemont, Illinois, Joe's Live1/12 -- Minneapolis, Minnesota, Varsity Theater1/16 -- Salt Lake City, Utah, The Depot1/17 -- Boise, Idaho, Knitting Factory Concert House1/18 -- Seattle, Washington, The Showbox1/19 -- Portland, Oregon, Wonder Ballroom1/20 -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Commodore Ballroom1/22 -- Calgary, Alberta, The Palace1/23 -- Edmonton, Alberta, The Ranch Roadhouse