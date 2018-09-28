Listen now: Rascal Flatts comes “Back to Life” with new single co-written by Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney
Rascal Flatts’ new single, “Back to Life,” was co-written by Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney, who also helped pen the band’s 2015 #1, “I Like the Sound of That.” Dan + Shay spent the summer on tour with Rascal Flatts, who produced the new music themselves. “The first moment we heard this song, we knew it was meant for us,” lead singer Gary LeVox says. “There are so many little things that add up to making someone so uniquely special to you, and this song captures that love and conveys all the good feelings that come along with it.” “Back to Life” is available to stream or download now, and you can also check out its new lyric video on YouTube. It’s the first taste of new music from Rascal Flatts since their 2017 album, Back to Us. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.