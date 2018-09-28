Listen Now: Selena Gomez sings in Spanish on “Taki Taki”
After weeks of teases, "Taki Taki," the single featuring Selena Gomez, Cardi B, DJ Snake and Ozuna, has finally arrived. The Latin banger begins with verses from Puerto Rican reggaton star Ozuna, followed by a verse from Cardi and a verse from Selena, followed by a chorus of Selena singing in Spanish. You can watch an old-school video game animation clip of the song now on DJ Snake's Instagram, though it's not clear what the actual video will look like. Cardi's verse is a message to a guy who's trying to get with her: "He said he really wanna see me more/I said we should have a date, where? At the Lamborghini store/I'm kinda scary, hard to read, I'm like a Ouija board/But I'm a boss b***h, who you gonna leave me for?" Selena sings in Spanglish, "I am the party/Yo soy fiesta/Blow out your candles/Then have a siesta/They can try, pero no one can stop me/What my taki taki wants, ya/My taki taki gets." And then in Spanish, she sings lines that translates as, "Dance as if it were the last time/And show me that little step I don't know/A nice little kiss, baby." As for the translation of "Taki Taki," well, you can check Urban Dictionary for a variety of meanings.