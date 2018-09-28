Marsha Ambrosius recorded her new album “Nyla” to help fans discover “who they want to their spend life with”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

’ new album, Nyla, reflects her joy as a new wife and mother, and she wants the songs to help her fans discover for themselves “who they want to their spend life with." “Nyla is for lovers," the nine-time Grammy nominee tells ABC Radio. She says her music had always inspired romance. “My music was so sensual that, you might end up with the wrong one because of it," she laughs. "Press play on the right song and you just might fall in love with the wrong one. I want everyone to really play this album and find who they are and who they want to their spend life with.” The album, which is her third studio project, is named after her daughter,, and was also inspired by her love for her husband,. “Nyla, she actually got her name from her dad, because he was raised update New York, Buffalo and born in L.A.," the formermember says. "So we just put N.Y. and L.A. [together]: Nyla. Just made sense.” Marsh and Dez met during the Floetry reunion tour in 2016. He was working as a roadie, and after getting to know each other on a long walk, they’ve been inseparable. The singer from Liverpool, England says she was afraid she would never find her soul mate, and now she's hoping her music brings couples together. “I know now that I don’t have to do life alone, and we all need a soundtrack," she says. "And I feel now more than ever, we want music that we can just feel.” Nyla is out now. Marsha is opening foron his 50 Intimate Nights tour, which began Thursday and will continue through December 9, wrapping up in New York City.