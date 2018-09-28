Meghan Trainor, Josh Groban to perform on “Mickey’s 90th Spectacular” on Nov. 4

Stars are lining up to pay tribute to the world's most famous mouse on the occasion of his 90th birthday. Meghan Trainor and Josh Groban will both perform on Mickey's 90th Spectacular, airing on ABC November 4. The show celebrates the 90th anniversary of Mickey Mouse's debut in his first ever film, Steamboat Willie, on November 18, 1928. Meghan will perform Randy Newman's hit from Toy Story, "You've Got a Friend in Me," on the special, while Josh will sing his hit "Granted" from his new album, Bridges. In addition, superstar country group Zac Brown Band will perform the Disney Jungle Book classic "Bare Necessities," while Broadway star Leslie Odom Jr. will sing "When You Wish Upon a Star," from Pinocchio. Others participating in the special include Frozen star Kristen Bell, Descendants' star Sofia Carson, Veep actor Tony Hale, and Modern Family's Sarah Hyland. More stars will be announced soon. The two-hour Mickey's 90th Spectacular special will air Sunday, November 4 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Disney is the parent company of ABC News. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.