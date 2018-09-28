Meghan Trainor, Josh Groban to perform on “Mickey’s 90th Spectacular” on Nov. 4

Epic Records

Stars are lining up to pay tribute to the world's most famous mouse on the occasion of his 90th birthday.andwill both perform on Mickey's 90th Spectacular, airing on ABC November 4. The show celebrates the 90th anniversary ofe's debut in his first ever film, Steamboat Willie, on November 18, 1928. Meghan will perform Randy Newman's hit from Toy Story, "You've Got a Friend in Me," on the special, while Josh will sing his hit "Granted" from his new album, Bridges. In addition, superstar country groupwill perform the Disney Jungle Book classic "Bare Necessities," while Broadway starwill sing "When You Wish Upon a Star," from Pinocchio. Others participating in the special include Frozen star, Descendants' star, Veep actor, and Modern Family's. More stars will be announced soon. The two-hour Mickey's 90th Spectacular special will air Sunday, November 4 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Disney is the parent company of ABC News. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.