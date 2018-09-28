Ne-Yo endorses co-parenting book written by ex-girlfriend, Monyetta Shaw
Ne-Yo and his former girlfriend, Monyetta Shaw have two children together, and it appears the couple still has a good relationship: He wrote the forward for her new book about co-parenting, Keep It Classy. "The purpose of this book is far more important than just being an artist or an author,” the three-time Grammy winner writes in the forward, according to TheYBF.com. "This book is about preventing kids from being on the receiving end of issues and circumstances that we grownups create for ourselves,” Ne-Yo continues. "It's about a state of mind, helping parents remove the harmful attitudes and behavior that threaten them and their children's well being." Ne-Yo also commented on Instagram, "Proud of this. Proud of you. @monyettashaw CONGRATS on the book release! Make sure to check out the book #KEEPITCLASSY a lil’ insight on co-parenting successfully.” The "Miss Independent" singer and Monyetta have a daughter Madilyn, 7, and a son, Mason, 6. Ne-Yo married Crystal Williams in 2016, and they have two children. Monyetta works closely with the couple in co-parenting. Ne-Yo’s breakup with Monyetta was well publicized. Now, she's at peace with him and committed to making their kids happy. “We live in a world that unfortunately thrives off of drama and negativity, but I refuse to give into that,” Monyetta tells Bckonline.com. “We are setting the foundation for our children by our actions and reactions.” Keep It Classy is being published Friday and can be purchased on Shaw’s website. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.