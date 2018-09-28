T.I. reveals release date for new album, “Dime Trap”

- “Seasons” ft. Sam Hook
2. “Laugh At Em”
3. “Big Ole Drip” ft. Jesse Of Watch The Duck
4. “Wraith” ft. Yo Gotti
5. “The Weekend” ft. Young Thug
6. “The Amazing Mr. F Up” ft. Victoria Monet
7. “At Least I Know” ft. Anderson .Paak
8. “What Can I Say”
9.. “Jefe” ft. Meek Mill
10. “More & More” ft. Jeezy
11. "Pray for Me” ft. YFN Lucci
12. “Lookin Back”
13. “Light Day”
14. “You” ft. Teyana Taylor
15. “Be There” ft. London Jae
T.I. is dropping a dime on the details of his new album, Dime Trap, on October 5. Fans who pre-order the album will receive his new track, “The Weekend,” featuring Young Thug. Thursday night, TIP performed the song for the time on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The 15-track album also features Teyana Taylor, Anderson.Paak, Jeezy, YFN Lucci, Sam Hook, Victoria Monet, and narration by Dave Chappelle. Dime Trap is the Atlanta’s rapper’s first album since Paperwork in 2014. He’s already dropped two singles from the project: “Jefe” featuring Meek Mill, and “Wraith," featuring Yo Gotti. As previously reported, the Grand Hustle Records CEO is opening a pop-up trap music museum on September 30 in Atlanta to celebrate the 15th anniversary of his second solo album, Trap Muzik. The museum will include artwork inspired by a variety of artists, including 21 Savage, Rick Ross, Future, Gucci Mane, and the late Shawty Lo, Here is the Dime Trap tracklist: