T.I. reveals release date for new album, “Dime Trap”

Epic Records/Grand Hustle

“Seasons” ft. Sam Hook

2. “Laugh At Em”

3. “Big Ole Drip” ft. Jesse Of Watch The Duck

4. “Wraith” ft. Yo Gotti

5. “The Weekend” ft. Young Thug

6. “The Amazing Mr. F Up” ft. Victoria Monet

7. “At Least I Know” ft. Anderson .Paak

8. “What Can I Say”

9.. “Jefe” ft. Meek Mill

10. “More & More” ft. Jeezy

11. "Pray for Me” ft. YFN Lucci

12. “Lookin Back”

13. “Light Day”

14. “You” ft. Teyana Taylor

15. “Be There” ft. London Jae

is dropping a dime on the details of his new album, Dime Trap, on October 5. Fans who pre-order the album will receive his new track, “The Weekend,” featuring. Thursday night, TIP performed the song for the time on Jimmy Kimmel Live . The 15-track album also featuresand narration by. Dime Trap is the Atlanta’s rapper’s first album since Paperwork in 2014. He’s already dropped two singles from the project: “Jefe” featuring, and “Wraith," featuring. As previously reported, the Grand Hustle Records CEO is opening a pop-up trap music museum on September 30 in Atlanta to celebrate the 15anniversary of his second solo album, Trap Muzik. The museum will include artwork inspired by a variety of artists, including, and the late, Here is the Dime Trap tracklist: