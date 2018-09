Take It to Europe: The Eagles announce 2019 overseas tour

Credit: George Holz

Asget ready to launch a final series of 2018 U.S. tour dates next week comes word that the band will take flight again in 2019 on a European tour leg scheduled for late spring and early summer. The trek will kick off May 26 in Antwerp, Belgium, and is mapped out through a July 6 concert in Dublin, Ireland. The outing will include a June 23 performance at London's Wembley Stadium with guest, as well as shows in five other U.K. cities, plus Germany, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden and Denmark. Tickets will go on sale for the new concerts on Friday, October 5, at 9 a.m. local time. The Eagles' upcoming 2018 U.S. dates run from an October 6 concert in Hartford, Connecticut, through a December 7 performance in Honolulu also featuring. Here are all of The Eagles' upcoming tour dates : 10/6 -- Hartford, CT, XL Center10/9 -- New York, NY, Madison Square Garden10/10 -- New York, NY, Madison Square Garden10/12 -- Newark, NJ, Prudential Center10/14 -- Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena10/15 -- Chicago, IL, United Center10/18 -- Milwaukee, WI, Wisconsin Entertainment & Sports Center10/20 -- Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena12/7 -- Honolulu, HI, Aloha Stadium (with Jack Johnson)5/26 -- Antwerp, Belgium, Sportpaleis5/28 -- Cologne, Germany, Lanxess Arena5/30 -- Munich, Germany, Olympiahalle6/3 -- Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome6/5 -- Zurich, Switzerland, Hallenstadion6/8 -- Johanneshov, Sweden, Tele2 Arena6/10 -- Copenhagen, Denmark, Royal Arena6/23 -- London, U.K., Wembley Stadium (with Sheryl Crow)6/26 -- Manchester, U.K., Manchester Arena6/28 -- Birmingham, U.K., Arena Birmingham6/30 -- Liverpool, U.K., Echo Arena7/2 -- Leeds, U.K., First Direct Arena7/4 -- Glasgow, U.K., SSE Hydro7/6 -- Dublin, Ireland, 3Arena Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.