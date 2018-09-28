Tenacious D premieres first episode of animated series; listen now to new song, “Hope”
Tenacious D has premiered the first episode of the comedy-rock duo's Post-Apocalypto animated web series, which accompanies the forthcoming album of the same name. The eight-minute video, streaming now on YouTube, sets up the Post-Apocalypto story, which finds Jack Black and Kyle Gass trapped in a post-apocalyptic landscape. It also features a new song from the Post-Apocalypto album called "Hope," which you can download now via digital outlets. A new episode of Post-Apocalypto will premiere each Friday leading up to the November 2 release of the album, which features Dave Grohl on drums. Tenacious D will launch a North American tour behind Post-Apocalypto November 3 in Brooklyn, New York.