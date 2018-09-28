Tom Petty’s expansive archival box set, “An American Treasure,” is available now

--The 2007 "Clubhouse Version" of "You and Me," a song that Petty and the Heartbreakers originally recorded in 2002
--"Gainesville," a previously unreleased track from 1998. Here's the full track list of An American Treasure: CD 1
"Surrender" -- Previously unreleased track from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers sessions (1976)
"Listen to Her Heart" -- Live at Capitol Studios, Hollywood, CA, 11/11/77
"Anything That's Rock 'n' Roll" -- Live at Capitol Studios, Hollywood, CA, 11/11/77
"When the Time Comes" -- Album track from You're Gonna Get It! (1978)
"You're Gonna Get It" -- Alternate version featuring strings from You're Gonna Get It! sessions (1978)
Radio Promotion Spot (1977)
"Rockin' Around (With You)" -- Album track from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers (1976)
"Fooled Again (I Don't Like It)" -- Alternate version from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers (1976)
"Breakdown" -- Live at Capitol Studios, Hollywood, CA, 11/11/77
"The Wild One, Forever" -- Album track from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers (1976)
"No Second Thoughts" -- Album track from You're Gonna Get It! (1978)
"Here Comes My Girl" -- Alternate version from Damn the Torpedoes sessions (1979)
"What Are You Doing in My Life" -- Alternate version from Damn the Torpedoes sessions (1979)
"Louisiana Rain" -- Alternate version from Damn the Torpedoes sessions (1979)
"Lost in Your Eyes" -- Previously unreleased single from Mudcrutch sessions (1974) CD 2
"Keep a Little Soul -- Previously unreleased track from Long After Dark sessions (1982)
"Even the Losers" -- Live at Rochester Community War Memorial, Rochester, NY (1989)
"Keeping Me Alive" -- Previously unreleased track from Long After Dark sessions (1982)
"Don't Treat Me Like a Stranger" -- B-side to U.K. single of "I Won't Back Down" (1989)
"The Apartment Song" -- Demo recording (with Stevie Nicks) (1984)
Concert Intro -- Live introduction by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, The Forum, Inglewood, CA, 6/28/81
"King's Road" -- Live at The Forum, Inglewood, CA, 6/28/81
"Clear the Aisles" -- Live concert announcement by Tom Petty, The Forum, Inglewood, CA, 6/28/81
"A Woman in Love (It's Not Me)" -- Live at The Forum, Inglewood, CA, 6/28/81
"Straight into Darkness" -- Alternate version from The Record Plant, Hollywood, CA (1982)
"You Can Still Change Your Mind" -- Album track from Hard Promises (1981)
"Rebels" -- Alternate version from Southern Accents sessions (1985)
"Deliver Me" -- Alternate version from Long After Dark sessions (1982)
"Alright for Now" -- Album track from Full Moon Fever (1989)
"The Damage You've Done" -- Alternate version from Let Me Up (I've Had Enough) sessions (1987)
"The Best of Everything" -- Alternate version from Southern Accents sessions (1985)
"Walkin' from the Fire" -- Previously unreleased track from Southern Accents sessions (1984)
"King of the Hill" -- Early take (with Roger McGuinn) (1987) CD 3
"I Won't Back Down" -- Live at The Fillmore, San Francisco, CA, 2/4/97
"Gainesville" -- Previously unreleased track from Echo sessions (1998)
"You and I Will Meet Again" -- Album track from Into the Great Wide Open (1991)
"Into the Great Wide Open" -- Live at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Arena, 11/24/91
"Two Gunslingers" -- Live at The Beacon Theatre, New York, NY (5/25/13)
"Lonesome Dave" -- Previously unreleased track from Wildflowers sessions (1993)
"To Find a Friend" -- Album track from Wildflowers (1994)
"Crawling Back to You" -- Album track from Wildflowers (1994)
"Wake Up Time" -- Previously unreleased track from early Wildflowers sessions (1992)
"Grew Up Fast" -- Album track from Songs and Music from "She's the One" (1996)
"I Don't Belong" -- Previously unreleased track from Echo sessions (1998)
"Accused of Love" -- Album track from Echo (1999)
"Lonesome Sundown" -- Album track from Echo (1999)
"Don't Fade on Me" -- Previously unreleased track from Wildflowers sessions (1994) CD 4
"You and Me" -- Clubhouse version (2007)
"Have Love Will Travel" -- Album track from The Last DJ (2002)
"Money Becomes King" --- Album track from The Last DJ (2002)
"Bus to Tampa Bay" -- Previously unreleased track from Hypnotic Eye sessions (2011)
"Saving Grace" -- Live at Malibu Performing Arts Center, Malibu, CA, 6/16/06
"Down South" -- Album track from Highway Companion (2006)
"Southern Accents" -- Live at Stephen C. O'Connell Center, Gainesville, FL, 9/21/06
"Insider" -- Live at Stephen C. O'Connell Center, Gainesville, FL (with Stevie Nicks), 9/21/06
"Two Men Talking" -- Previously unreleased track from Hypnotic Eye sessions (2012)
"Fault Lines" -- Album track from Hypnotic Eye (2014)
"Sins of My Youth" -- Early take from Hypnotic Eye sessions (2012)
"Good Enough" -- Alternate version from Mojo sessions (2012)
"Something Good Coming" -- Album track from Mojo (2010)
"Save Your Water" -- Album track from Mudcrutch 2 (2016)
"Like a Diamond" -- Alternate version from The Last DJ sessions (2002)
"Hungry No More" -- Live at House of Blues, Boston, MA, 6/15/16 Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.