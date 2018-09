Tom Petty’s expansive archival box set, “An American Treasure,” is available now

Reprise

The waiting for the late's new box set, An American Treasure , is over, as the expansive collection hit stores today. As previously reported, the 60-track archival set features previously unreleased tracks, rarities, alternate versions of well-known tunes, deep cuts and live performances by Petty, mainly with his famous band, but also as a solo artist and with his early group. The compilation was executive-produced and curated by Petty's daughterand widow,, along with founding Heartbreakers guitaristand keyboardist, and Tom's frequent studio collaborator,. Campbell, Tench, and Ulyate also co-produced the career-spanning set. An American Treasure is available in multiple configurations, including a Super Deluxe Limited Edition box set featuring four CDs, an 84-page hardbound book, a lithograph of the cover art and replicas of four handwritten Petty lyric sheets. A Deluxe Edition featuring the four CDs and a 54-page book, a standard two-CD set and digital versions of the collection also were released today, while a six-LP vinyl package featuring the full 60 tracks will be issued on November 23. You can get a preview of the box set by visiting Petty's official YouTube channel , which features full clips of three tracks: --"Keep a Little Soul," a previously unreleased recording from 1982--The 2007 "Clubhouse Version" of "You and Me," a song that Petty and the Heartbreakers originally recorded in 2002--"Gainesville," a previously unreleased track from 1998. Here's the full track list of An American Treasure:"Surrender" -- Previously unreleased track from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers sessions (1976)"Listen to Her Heart" -- Live at Capitol Studios, Hollywood, CA, 11/11/77"Anything That's Rock 'n' Roll" -- Live at Capitol Studios, Hollywood, CA, 11/11/77"When the Time Comes" -- Album track from You're Gonna Get It! (1978)"You're Gonna Get It" -- Alternate version featuring strings from You're Gonna Get It! sessions (1978)Radio Promotion Spot (1977)"Rockin' Around (With You)" -- Album track from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers (1976)"Fooled Again (I Don't Like It)" -- Alternate version from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers (1976)"Breakdown" -- Live at Capitol Studios, Hollywood, CA, 11/11/77"The Wild One, Forever" -- Album track from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers (1976)"No Second Thoughts" -- Album track from You're Gonna Get It! (1978)"Here Comes My Girl" -- Alternate version from Damn the Torpedoes sessions (1979)"What Are You Doing in My Life" -- Alternate version from Damn the Torpedoes sessions (1979)"Louisiana Rain" -- Alternate version from Damn the Torpedoes sessions (1979)"Lost in Your Eyes" -- Previously unreleased single from Mudcrutch sessions (1974)"Keep a Little Soul -- Previously unreleased track from Long After Dark sessions (1982)"Even the Losers" -- Live at Rochester Community War Memorial, Rochester, NY (1989)"Keeping Me Alive" -- Previously unreleased track from Long After Dark sessions (1982)"Don't Treat Me Like a Stranger" -- B-side to U.K. single of "I Won't Back Down" (1989)"The Apartment Song" -- Demo recording (with Stevie Nicks) (1984)Concert Intro -- Live introduction by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, The Forum, Inglewood, CA, 6/28/81"King's Road" -- Live at The Forum, Inglewood, CA, 6/28/81"Clear the Aisles" -- Live concert announcement by Tom Petty, The Forum, Inglewood, CA, 6/28/81"A Woman in Love (It's Not Me)" -- Live at The Forum, Inglewood, CA, 6/28/81"Straight into Darkness" -- Alternate version from The Record Plant, Hollywood, CA (1982)"You Can Still Change Your Mind" -- Album track from Hard Promises (1981)"Rebels" -- Alternate version from Southern Accents sessions (1985)"Deliver Me" -- Alternate version from Long After Dark sessions (1982)"Alright for Now" -- Album track from Full Moon Fever (1989)"The Damage You've Done" -- Alternate version from Let Me Up (I've Had Enough) sessions (1987)"The Best of Everything" -- Alternate version from Southern Accents sessions (1985)"Walkin' from the Fire" -- Previously unreleased track from Southern Accents sessions (1984)"King of the Hill" -- Early take (with Roger McGuinn) (1987)"I Won't Back Down" -- Live at The Fillmore, San Francisco, CA, 2/4/97"Gainesville" -- Previously unreleased track from Echo sessions (1998)"You and I Will Meet Again" -- Album track from Into the Great Wide Open (1991)"Into the Great Wide Open" -- Live at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Arena, 11/24/91"Two Gunslingers" -- Live at The Beacon Theatre, New York, NY (5/25/13)"Lonesome Dave" -- Previously unreleased track from Wildflowers sessions (1993)"To Find a Friend" -- Album track from Wildflowers (1994)"Crawling Back to You" -- Album track from Wildflowers (1994)"Wake Up Time" -- Previously unreleased track from early Wildflowers sessions (1992)"Grew Up Fast" -- Album track from Songs and Music from "She's the One" (1996)"I Don't Belong" -- Previously unreleased track from Echo sessions (1998)"Accused of Love" -- Album track from Echo (1999)"Lonesome Sundown" -- Album track from Echo (1999)"Don't Fade on Me" -- Previously unreleased track from Wildflowers sessions (1994)"You and Me" -- Clubhouse version (2007)"Have Love Will Travel" -- Album track from The Last DJ (2002)"Money Becomes King" --- Album track from The Last DJ (2002)"Bus to Tampa Bay" -- Previously unreleased track from Hypnotic Eye sessions (2011)"Saving Grace" -- Live at Malibu Performing Arts Center, Malibu, CA, 6/16/06"Down South" -- Album track from Highway Companion (2006)"Southern Accents" -- Live at Stephen C. O'Connell Center, Gainesville, FL, 9/21/06"Insider" -- Live at Stephen C. O'Connell Center, Gainesville, FL (with Stevie Nicks), 9/21/06"Two Men Talking" -- Previously unreleased track from Hypnotic Eye sessions (2012)"Fault Lines" -- Album track from Hypnotic Eye (2014)"Sins of My Youth" -- Early take from Hypnotic Eye sessions (2012)"Good Enough" -- Alternate version from Mojo sessions (2012)"Something Good Coming" -- Album track from Mojo (2010)"Save Your Water" -- Album track from Mudcrutch 2 (2016)"Like a Diamond" -- Alternate version from The Last DJ sessions (2002)"Hungry No More" -- Live at House of Blues, Boston, MA, 6/15/16