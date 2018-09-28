“Wayne’s World”: Stevie Wonder, Chris Brown and Wiz Khalifa celebrate Lil Wayne’s 36th birthday in LA

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Young Money Records
Hubble Studios in Los Angeles were turned into “Wayne’s World” Thursday night as Lil Wayne
celebrated his 36th birthday with a star-studded bash.
Stevie Wonder
, Chris Brown
, Big Sean
, Wiz Khalifa
, Timbaland
, Ray J
, Rae Sremmurd
, Shaggy
,Trey Songz
, Tiffany Haddish
, and Draya Michelle
were among the stars joining Weezy for the party featuring cuisine from his hometown of New Orleans.
Two live goats were also in attendance as a tribute to Wayne being recognized as G.O.A.T., The Greatest of All Time.
At the party, guests enjoyed two of Wayne’s favorite activities: there was a marijuana bar and a skate ramp, featuring acrobatics by expert skateboarders.
As the Young Money Entertainment CEO celebrated, his long-awaited Tha Carter V
album was released at midnight. It features 23 tracks, with guest artists including Nicki Minaj
, Kendrick Lamar
, Snoop Dogg Reginae Carter
, Ashanti
, Mack Maine Travis Scott
, Nivea
, Sosamann
, and the late XXXTentacion
.
No doubt Wayne will perform some of the new music when he performs at the Austin City Limits Festival
on October 13. He’s replacing Childish Gambino
, who had to pull out of the fest after suffering an injury last weekend during his This Is America tour.
Tha Carter V
track list:
"I Love You Dwayne"
"Don't Cry" ft. XXXTentacion
"Dedicate"
"Uproar"
"Let It Fly" ft. Travis Scott
"Can't Be Broken"
"Dark Side of the Moon" ft. Nicki Minaj
"Mona Lisa" ft. Kendrick Lamar
"What About Me" ft. Sosamann
"Open Letter "
"Famous" ft. Reginae Carter
"Problems"
"Dope N****z" ft. Snoop Dogg
"Hittas"
"Took His Time"
"Open Safe"
"Start This S**t Off Right" ft. Ashanti & Mack Maine
"Demon"
"Mess"
"Dope New Gospel" ft. Nivea
"Perfect Strangers"
"Used 2"
"Let It All Work Out"
