“You Make It Feel Like Christmas” again: Gwen Stefani’s re-releasing holiday with new tracks
Last year, Gwen Stefani released her first-ever holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, a combination of original holiday songs, classics, and even a duet with her boyfriend, Blake Shelton. This holiday season, Gwen will re-release the album with five extra presents. "#YouMakeItFeelLikeChristmas Deluxe Edition is coming to town October 26th including 5 new songs!!" Gwen tweeted, adding the hashtags #neverhurtstohavealittleearlychristmasspirit and #christmasinoctober. The extra five songs on the album are "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town," "Winter Wonderland," "Feliz Navidad," and two songs that are presumably originals: "Cheer for the Elves" and "Secret Santa." The cover of the deluxe edition features Gwen wearing a giant gift bow-shaped hat. That hat is currently up for sale on eBay by Gwen's stylist, with proceeds going to charity. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.