Jennifer Lopez joined by Ja Rule, LL Cool J during final show of Las Vegas residency

gave it all she had Saturday night at the final show of her Las Vegas residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The final performance featured special guests both in the audience and onstage with J-Lo. In the audience wereandand. Onstage, Jennifer welcomedfor their hit collabo "I'm Real." Ja had also joined J-Lo for the show's opening night back in January of 2016. While Jennifer sang "I Hope You Dance," a song she always dedicates to her kids, her dancers surprised her by bring out the twins,and. Then,popped up to perform his hit collabo with Jennifer, "All I Have." After Jennifer sang "On the Floor," her manager,, took the stage, as did, the president of Caesars Entertainment. They presented J-Lo with a special plaque commemorating the success of the residency. The plaque read, "She sang! She danced! She lived!" The show ended with Jennifer singing the standard "Smile." She said, "How lucky am I that I have something that is so hard to say goodbye to." Here's a look at Jennifer Lopez: All I Have by the numbers: -Over 300,000 Swarovski crystals-Over 1,000 wardrobe changes-Over 12,000 feathers-2,400 songs performed-More than 1 ton of confetti-Over 120 knee slides-More than 200 celebrity guests-Over 1,200 booty shakes-120 Yankee hat throws into the crowd-Over 6,000 sequins-More than 5,000 meet and greets-Over 480,000 tickets sold-Over 100 million dollars in gross sales