Kanye West delivers pro-Trump rant from the “SNL” stage during show’s credits; Trump then praises him

West, who announced Saturday morning that he should now be referred to as "Ye," decided to use the SNL stage's live platform to share his thoughts on President Donald Trump. West's comments were initially captured on comedian Chris Rock's Instagram Story. "I want to cry right now, black man in America, supposed to keep what you're feeling inside right now," West sang while a red "Make America Great Again" hat. "And the liberals bully you and tell you what you can and cannot wear, where you and they can’t not stare," he continued. "And they look at me and say, ‘It’s not fair. How the hell did you get here?’” West then went into an impromptu speech, which was met by both boos and applause from the audience. "There's so many times I talk to, like, a white person about this and they say, 'How could you like Trump? He's racist,'" West said from the stage while other musicians, cast members and guests stood behind him. "Well, if I was concerned about racism, I would've moved out of America a long time ago." He continued, “Now you got a situation where we need to have a dialogue and not a diatribe because if you want something to change, it’s not going to change by saying, ‘F*** that person.’ Try love. Try love. Try love. Try love.” He also said, referring to the SNL cast members, "You see them laughing at me. They bully me, they bullied me backstage they said don't go out there with that hat on. They bully me! And then they say I'm in a sunken place." "You can't tell me what to do!" he added. "Thank you for giving me this platform, I know some of y'all don't agree. But y'all be going at that man [Trump] a lot and I don't think it's that helpful." President Trump then tweeted in support of Kanye, "Like many, I don’t watch Saturday Night Live (even though I past hosted it) no longer funny, no talent or charm. It is just a political ad for the Dems. Word is that Kanye West, who put on a MAGA hat after the show (despite being told 'no'), was great. He’s leading the charge!" Kanye followed that up with a selfie of himself wearing a MAGA hat. He tweeted, "This represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment." In reality, in 1864, the 13th Amendment to the constitution abolished slavery. So Kanye then clarified, "the 13th Amendment is slavery in disguise meaning it never ended We are the solution that heals. not abolish but. let’s amend the 13th amendment. We apply everyone’s opinions to our platform." Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.
Kanye West delivers pro-Trump rant from the “SNL” stage during show’s credits; Trump then praises him
