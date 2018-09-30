Ye performed a total of three songs on the season premiere of SNL. The first was his collabo with Lil Pump, "I Love It," which they performed in costume: Kanye was dressed like a bottle of Perrier -- likely in reference to his lyric about sparkling water -- while Pump was dressed like a bottle of Fiji Water. Adele Givens, who's heard on the opening of the song, was projected on the screen behind them, and all of them attempted to edit the song's profanity-laden lyrics, though they weren't entirely successful. For his second song, Kanye brought out Teyana Taylor to perform "We Got Love," a new track which features a spoken interlude from Lauryn Hill. It originally leaked over the summer, but doesn't appear on her album K.T.S.E. due to clearance issues. As the show ended and the cast said goodbye, Kanye, wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat, took the stage again, this time joined by Kid Cudi and 070 Shake for the song "Ghost Town," from Kanye's album Ye. Adam Driver was the host of the show. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.
MAGA-hat wearing Kanye West joined by Kid Cudi, Teyana Taylor & Lil Pump during “SNL” season premiere
Most musical guests on Saturday Night Live perform two songs, and then join the cast to wave goodbye. But Kanye West isn't just any musical guest.