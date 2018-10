MAGA-hat wearing Kanye West joined by Kid Cudi, Teyana Taylor & Lil Pump during “SNL” season premiere

Ye performed a total of three songs on the season premiere of SNL. The first was his collabo with, " I Love It, " which they performed in costume: Kanye was dressed like a bottle of Perrier -- likely in reference to his lyric about sparkling water -- while Pump was dressed like a bottle of Fiji Water., who's heard on the opening of the song, was projected on the screen behind them, and all of them attempted to edit the song's profanity-laden lyrics, though they weren't entirely successful. For his second song, Kanye brought outto perform " We Got Love ," a new track which features a spoken interlude from. It originally leaked over the summer, but doesn't appear on her album K.T.S.E. due to clearance issues. As the show ended and the cast said goodbye, Kanye, wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat, took the stage again, this time joined byandfor the song " Ghost Town ," from Kanye's album Ye.was the host of the show. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.