Cardi B to turn herself into police today over strip club fight
Cardi B will have to take time out of her busy schedule to take care of some legal issues, The rapper will surrender to the 109 Precinct in New York City this morning to face charges in connection with an August 29 assault on two bartenders at a strip club in Flushing, New York, ABC News confirms. TMZ reports that Cardi allegedly ordered an attack on the female bartenders at Angels Strip Club, because she believed one of them had slept with her husband, Migos member Offset. Allegedly, Cardi was at the strip club because Migos was performing there, and told her crew to attack the women with bottles and chairs, resulting in them both requiring medical care. Cardi, born Belcalis Almanzar, will likely face misdemeanor assault charges in connection with the fight and receive a desk appearance ticket. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.