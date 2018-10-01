Christmas time in October: John Legend announces first Christmas album and holiday tour

2.”Silver Bells”
3.”Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” (feat. Esperanza Spalding)
4.”No Place Like Home”
5.”Bring Me Love”
6.”Merry Christmas Baby / Give Love on Christmas Day”
7.”Christmas Time Is Here”
8.”Waiting for Christmas”
9.”Purple Snowflakes”
10.”The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)”
11.”Please Come Home for Christmas”
12.”Wrap Me Up in Your Love”
13.”By Christmas Eve”
14.”Merry Merry Christmas” Here are the Legendary Christmas tour dates: 11/15 -- Clearwater, FL, Ruth Eckerd Hall
11/17 -- Miami Beach, FL, The Fillmore at The Jackie Gleason Theater
11/20-- Atlanta, GA, Fox Theatre??
11/23 -- Atlantic City, NJ, Borgata Resort Spa and Casino
11/24 -- Mashantucket, CT, Grand Theater at Foxwoods??
11/25 -- Boston, MA, Boch Center
11/27 -- Toronto, ON, Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
11/28 -- Oxon Hill, MD, MGM National Harbor
12/03 -- New York, NY, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
12/4 -- Philadelphia, PA, Metropolitan Opera House
12/6 -- Detroit, MI, Fox Theatre??
12/7 -- Verona, NY, Event Center at Turning Stone Resort Casino
12/9 -- Columbus, OH, Palace Theatre??
12/10 -- Indianapolis, IN, Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
12/12 -- Milwaukee, WI, Riverside Theater
12/13 -- Chicago, IL. Civic Opera House
12/15 -- Denver, CO, Bellco Theatre??
12/16 -- Salt Lake City, UT, Abravanel Hall
12/18 -- Seattle, WA, WaMu Theater
12/19 -- Portland, OR, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
12/21 -- Oakland, CA, Fox Theater
12/23 -- Los Angeles, CA, Microsoft Theater
12/29 -- Costa Mesa, CA, Segerstrom Center for the Arts
12/30 -- San Diego, CA, San Diego Civic Theatre Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.