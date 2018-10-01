Did Sia gift Maddie Ziegler a new car for her 16th birthday?
Sia gave her mini-me, dancer Maddie Ziegler, a sweet 16 to remember this weekend. According to Entertainment Tonight, the singer surprised Maddie with a brand-new car on Sunday. Sia shared a photo on Instagram of her excitedly embracing the teen in front of a white Mercedes with a red bow on top. "Happy Birthday to my most special noonoo," she wrote. Maddie also posted photos of the extravagant gift, including one of her sitting on top of the hood as Sia does strikes a yoga pose in front of it. "sweet sixteen," Maddie captions the post. "can't believe this car is actually mine !!" Maddie, of course, has been Sia's go-to music video star since "Chandelier." She's also toured with the singer and will appear in Sia's upcoming feature film directorial debut.