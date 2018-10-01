Him & I: Halsey celebrates romantic birthday with G-Eazy in Italy
If you had any doubt that Halsey and G-Eazy were back together, the two showed off their rekindled romance in a series of Instagram photos snapped during Halsey’s birthday weekend in Italy. Halsey, who turned 24 on Saturday, posted an Instagram photo of herself and Eazy smooching while on a gondola ride in Venice. “Sweetness of my whole damn life,” she captioned the pic. Meanwhile, G-Eazy posted a birthday tribute to Halsey on his Instagram, making his feelings for her very clear. Along with pictures off the singer during their getaway and one of the two of them in front of a private jet, the rapper wrote, "Happy birthday to this one. I love you so so so much and I always will. I myself, along with millions and millions of other people appreciate you more than you’ll ever know.” He continued, “You’re the brightest star in the sky. So grateful to get to travel thru life with you, so happy to call you my queen. Happy birthday baby.” The two split briefly in July, but sparked reconciliation rumors a month later. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.