Kanye says he misspoke about abolishing the 13th amendment; announces he’ll record new album in Africa
After being slammed on social media for his tweet calling for the abolishment of the 13th amendment, which ended slavery, Kanye West says he chose the wrong word, while also announcing he'll record his new album in Africa. Appearing Monday on TMZ Live, Kanye said, "I misspoke by saying abolish. Amend is the right language." He continued, "What's beautiful about our Constitution is we can amend it. Right?" Following his Saturday Night Live appearance, during which he wore a "Make America Great Again" hat in support of President Trump, Kanye tweeted over the weekend, "We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment." Yeezus believes revising the amendment will end the unjust prison system. He's calling for a special committee to change the Constitution. "There should be a group of super knowledgeable people that come from all cultures that then make the amendments on our Constitution," he told TMZ Live. "There needs to be people who look like the people who are being spoke about." After previously announcing that his new album, Yandhi, would be released Saturday, West explained that the album isn't ready. He says he'll complete it in The Motherland. "We're going to Africa in two weeks to record," the G.O.O.D.Music CEO said. "I felt this energy when I was in Chicago. I felt the roots." Ye continued, "We have to go to what is known as Africa. I just need to go and even find out what it's really called, and just grab the soil and cook food. Five meals a day so the metabolism stays up and have my kids in the studio and have the mic in the open so you can hear nature while we're recording." Kanye plans to release Yandhi on Black Friday, November 23. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.