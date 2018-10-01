Lauren Alaina gives a shout-out to the “Ladies in the ’90s” with new single

Mercury Nashville

’s headed back to the twentieth century in her new single, “Ladies in the ‘90s,” which comes out on Friday. The American Idol runner-up co-wrote the tune, which looks back on a time when female artists didn’t struggle to be heard on country radio, as they do now. “I was raised on radio waves where the ladies dominated,” Lauren sings. “Sometime I close my eyes and just replay it.” Along the way, she references songs by country legends like, theand. Lauren doesn’t discriminate, though: she gives a shout-out to pop stars like, the, andtoo. “Ladies in the ‘90s” is the first new music from Lauren since her Road Less Traveled album, which came out in January of 2017. She’s up for New Artist of the Year at next month’s CMA Awards. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.