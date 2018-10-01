Meek Mill to be honored by Rev. Al Sharpton; will also star in “12 O’Clock Boys” film
October is a busy month for Meek Mill. Not only will he receive an award from Rev. Al Sharpton, he'll also shoot his first feature film. The Philly rapper will be honored at Sharpton’s ninth annual National Action Network Triumph AwardsOctober 9 in New York City. The event celebrates distinguished individuals who use their talent, energy and resources to empower and uplift marginalized communities. Other honorees include Terrence Howard from Empire, and Jeffrey Wright from Westworld. Meek is also set to star in the dramatic film adaptation of the 2013 movie documentary 12 O’Clock Boys, about a dirt bike gang in Baltimore, according to Deadline.com. He'll portray the leader of the gang called the Midnight Clique. Teyonah Parris from Survivor’s Remorse will co-star, while by Jada Pinkett Smith will produce. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.