Norton City Council Agenda October 3, 2018 — 5:30 p.m.

A G E N D A

October 3, 2018 — 5:30 p.m.

Please turn cell phone to silent/off prior to meeting.

Roll Call

Flag Salute / Invocation

Approve September 19, 2018 City Council meeting minutes

Building/Demolition Permits:

Joe Wray – $ 4,200 – Move in storage container at 501 W. Main

Dave Riemann – $ 7,500 – Re-roofing at 601 N. State

Eric Patterson – $31,700 – Dwelling addition at 901 Middle Street

Joe Sproul – $ 0 – Demolition of carport at 206 N. Graves

Charles Hadley – $ 1,500 – Construct deck/front porch at 312 S. Wabash

John Kaus – $ n/a – Move in new single family dwelling at 704 Sun Street

U.S.D. 211 – $ 3,000 – Demolition of house at 105 E. Waverly

Visitors :

= QUESTIONS FROM THE PUBLIC =

OLD BUSINESS: —

2nd Rdg – Ordinance #1717, amending Chapter 16, Article 3 regarding Zoning Regulations as to fencing within the City

NEW BUSINESS:

Mayor Miller – Appointment to fill vacancy on Norton Housing Authority Board

Karen Griffiths –

Gerry Cullumber –

James Moreau – Update on CDBG Electric Distribution project

– Discuss status of water well in Elmwood Park for Travis Field

Jerry Jones –

Dennis Gilhousen –

(Vacant) –

Chriss McDiffett –

Gary Lacy –

Ron Briery –

Darla Ellis – Present Request #1 for payment of CDBG Funds for Electric Distribution Project

ANY OTHER BUSINESS to come before the Council

COURT REPORT – 2nd Meeting of each month

PAY BILLS: — Appropriating Ordinance #19

UPCOMING MEETINGS / WORK SESSIONS:

October 3 City Council Meeting 5:30 p.m. October 15 Planning Commission Hearing 5:30 p.m. October 17 City Council Meeting 5:30 p.m.