Norton City Council Agenda October 3, 2018 — 5:30 p.m.

A G E N D A
October 3, 2018 — 5:30 p.m.
Please turn cell phone to silent/off prior to meeting.
Roll Call
Flag Salute / Invocation
Approve September 19, 2018 City Council meeting minutes
Building/Demolition Permits:
Joe Wray – $ 4,200 – Move in storage container at 501 W. Main
Dave Riemann – $ 7,500 – Re-roofing at 601 N. State
Eric Patterson – $31,700 – Dwelling addition at 901 Middle Street
Joe Sproul – $ 0 – Demolition of carport at 206 N. Graves
Charles Hadley – $ 1,500 – Construct deck/front porch at 312 S. Wabash
John Kaus – $ n/a – Move in new single family dwelling at 704 Sun Street
U.S.D. 211 – $ 3,000 – Demolition of house at 105 E. Waverly
Visitors:
= QUESTIONS FROM THE PUBLIC =
OLD BUSINESS: —
2nd Rdg – Ordinance #1717, amending Chapter 16, Article 3 regarding Zoning Regulations as to fencing within the City
NEW BUSINESS:
Mayor Miller – Appointment to fill vacancy on Norton Housing Authority Board
Karen Griffiths –
Gerry Cullumber –
James Moreau – Update on CDBG Electric Distribution project
– Discuss status of water well in Elmwood Park for Travis Field
Dennis Gilhousen –
(Vacant) –
Chriss McDiffett –
Gary Lacy –
Ron Briery –
Darla Ellis – Present Request #1 for payment of CDBG Funds for Electric Distribution Project
ANY OTHER BUSINESS to come before the Council
COURT REPORT – 2nd Meeting of each month
PAY BILLS: — Appropriating Ordinance #19
UPCOMING MEETINGS / WORK SESSIONS:
|
October 3
|
City Council Meeting
|
5:30 p.m.
|
October 15
|
Planning Commission Hearing
|
5:30 p.m.
|
October 17
|
City Council Meeting
|
5:30 p.m.
|
COMMITTEE
|
Finance
|
Utility
|
Personnel
|
Public Safety
|
Parks
|
Public Works
|
Chairman:
|
Gary Lacy
|
Dennis Gilhousen
|
Mark Dewees
|
Ron Briery
|
Jerry Jones
|
Chriss McDiffett
|
Vice Chair:
|
Chriss McDiffett
|
Gary Lacy
|
Jerry Jones
|
Mark Dewees
|
Ron Briery
|
Dennis Gilhousen
|
Member
|
Dennis Gilhousen
|
Chriss McDiffett
|
Ron Briery
|
Jerry Jones
|
Mark Dewees
|
Gary Lacy