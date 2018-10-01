Panic! at the Disco to perform “Bohemian Rhapsody” at American Music Awards
The 2018 American Music Awards will turn into A Night at the Opera when Panic! at the Disco performs the Queen classic "Bohemian Rhapsody." "If there is one song that I wish I would've written myself, it's 'Bohemian Rhapsody,'" says Panic! frontman Brendon Urie. "Freddie Mercury's genius is clear from the very first note to the last, and I'm honored to be able to pay tribute to Queen with my performance." The performance, which will be held off-site in Sydney, Australia while the AMAs are going on in Los Angeles, will be introduced by a trio of stars from the upcoming Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, including Rami Malek, who plays the legendary Mercury. Panic! at the Disco previously covered "Bohemian Rhapsody" for the Suicide Squad soundtrack. In addition to performing, Panic! is also a nominee at the AMAs -- Urie and company are up for the Favorite Artist -- Alternative Rock award. The 2018 American Music Awards air live Tuesday, October 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.