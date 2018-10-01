Papa Roach to release new music this week; next album due out in 2019

Credit: Ben Duggan

will offer the first taste of their next album when they drop new music this Friday, October 5. "The new album is full of fresh Papa Roach," says frontmanin a statement. "It's really inspiring to be continuing our musical momentum and dropping new music so soon after the release of our last album. We're so proud of the progression we've been experiencing, and I promise you it's just the beginning." Papa Roach plans to release the new album in early 2019. It's the follow-up to 2017's Crooked Teeth, which features the singles "Help" and "Born for Greatness." In other Papa Roach happenings, Shaddix and company will joinon a U.S. tour next year, kicking off in February.