Route 91 Harvest Festival survivors reunite at Jason Aldean’s concert this weekend

ABC/Image Group LA

The survivors of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history reunited Saturday at's High Noon Neon show in Orange County, California. The three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year was on stage closing the Route 91 Harvest Festival exactly one year ago today when the Las Vegas tragedy broke out. "We got a lot of our Route 91 family here tonight," Aldean told the crowd. "I feel like we got a little unfinished business to take care of, if you know what I'm saying. I think the last time I saw a lot of you guys we got a little cut off." Fifty-eight people were killed and hundreds injured in the massacre.and her daughterwere among the survivors reuniting with fellow concertgoers for the first time since the shooting. "We were standing together on the left side of the stage, listening to the music, enjoying ourselves," Renee said. "We heard the gunshots start going off and no one was really sure what was it was... then Jason Aldean stopped performing and he ran off the stage ... I grabbed my mom and we proceeded to try to get out as soon as possible." "When she grabbed my arm and said, 'We've got to get out of here,' it was that look of sheer terror on her face. It gives me chills right now even thinking about it," Ingrid said. In the year since, Renee struggled to get back to daily life and took some time off work. She said it was difficult to be in crowds, and this reunion is her first concert since the shooting. "To come back and be at Jason Aldean's concert, it's extremely terrifying for me. But my will to fight on and fight for love and support my other survivors and commemorate the 58 people who lost their lives is so much more important and powerful than any kind of fear. We have a Route 91 family," she said, "It's a bond for life."was at the festival with his wife and friend when the shooting broke out. "There's nothing like the survivors group," he added. "We're a tight-knit group." "I'm still in physical therapy two days a week. I have a titanium rod that's basically welded my arm back together," he told ABC News. "This is the new normal. This is the aftermath.", another survivor, called it a unique community formed with people she would not have met otherwise. Fellow survivors "truly understand where you're coming from," she told ABC News. "We would do anything for each other.", who was at the concert with Bajhart, said they meet up with others from the massacre about once a month, to try to "get each other past any humps or hurdles we might have." He called the support group the "most positive outcome from such a horrible experience." Bajhart said she was excited to see Aldean's full performance this time around "to finish what we started" and "get some closure." "And I think it's important to honor the 58 [victims] and be here and do it for them," she said. "We're lucky to be here."