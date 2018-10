Shinedown announces 2019 tour with Papa Roach and Asking Alexandria

ABC/Randy Holmes

will hit the road next year in continued support of their new album, ATTENTION ATTENTION. The headlining outing, which will also featureand, kicks off February 20 in Estero, Florida, and will wrap up March 20 in Loveland, Colorado. Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 5 at 10 a.m. local time via Shinedown.com . Shinedown is currently touring behind ATTENTION ATTENTION on a fall tour withand Asking Alexandria. That run comes to a close October 11 in Portland, Oregon. Here are Shinedown's 2019 tour dates: 2/20 -- Estero, FL, Hertz Arena2/23 -- Knoxville, TN, Knoxville Civic Auditorium & Coliseum2/24 -- Huntington, WV, Big Sandy Superstone Arena2/26 -- Dayton, OH, Wright State University Nutter Center2/28 -- Baltimore, MD, UMBC Fieldhouse3/1 -- Hershey, PA, Giant Center3/2 -- Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena3/5 -- Youngtown, OH, Covelli Center3/7 -- Ft. Wayne, IN, Allen County War Memorial Coliseum3/8 -- Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum3/9 -- Green Bay, WI, Brown County Veterans Memorial Arena3/11 -- Minneapolis, MN, Target Center3/12 -- Fargo, ND, FargoDome3/15 -- Lincoln, NE, Pinnacle Bank Center3/16 -- Cedar Rapids, IA, US Cellular Center3/17 -- St. Louis, MO, Chaifetz Arena3/19 -- Wichita, KS, INTRUST Bank Arena3/20 -- Loveland, CO, Budweiser Events Center