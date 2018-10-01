Tinashe goes for first place again tonight on “Dancing with the Stars”

ABC/Eric McCandless

After tying for first place last week on the season premiere of ABC's Dancing with the Stars,and her partnerare hoping for more success as week two begins tonight. The “2 On” singer and Armstrong scored a 23/30 on the opening episode, tying for first place with former NFL starandTinashe has danced all her life, beginning with classes as a child. While she's never studied ballroom dancing, she feels that her live concert experience has helped her succeed so far. “Just being on stage and performing often has some advantages, Tinashe tells ABC Radio. "Just learning how to work a crowd, things like that, Pick up choreography. But when it comes down to the technique, it’s very foreign to me." "It’s unlike the movement that I’m used to, so I definitely had to like kinda step outside my comfort zone and learn some new things,” she adds. Armstrong, a longtime DWTS troupe member who's working as a celebrity pro partner for the first time this season, admits he was more nervous than Tinashe backstage before the show, “She will back me up on this: one billion times more nervous,” he says. “She was calm. They’re like, 'You guys do a pep talk,' and she had to give me a pep talk. I was shaking, weak-kneed. Oh my goodness!” Tinashe and Armstrong will continue their quest for the Mirror Ball trophy tonight when Dancing with the Stars airs at 8 p.m. on ABC.