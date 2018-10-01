VegasStrong: Country music marks the one-year anniversary of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting

Country Aircheck

Monday at 1:05 p.m. ET, the country music family paused to remember those forever affected by the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting, which happened exactly one year ago today. Fifty-eight people lost their lives when a gunman opened fire during's closing set at the gathering in Las Vegas. In addition to reminding fans of the memorial, some of the biggest names in country music also reflected on the anniversary of the shooting via social media:: "Thinkin about our Route 91 family today. #VegasStrong": "I will never forget the evening of October 1st, 2017. A year ago today people were loving life. They were singing along. Families and friends. 58 lives were lost and thousands were injured and lives changed forever. You will always be in my heart and on my mind.": "Today my prayers go out to everyone affected by last years events. I pray that everyone affected buy this tragedy can find peace from the Lord and comfort beyond understanding. So much love coming from the Akins yo you today.": "Today marks the one year anniversary of the horrifying events of Route 91 in Las Vegas. It’s a day none of us will ever forget. Today lets take a moment to remember those lost, hurt and affected.": "I don't open up very often so I hope everyone takes this message as I mean it. It has been a year since #Route91 happened... so much loss for no reason during something that should have been a happy moment for everyone present. I was there, I'm lucky to be alive, and I will never forget the loss that so many had to suffer through that day and all the days since. I'll never forget having to call my family saying I hoped to see them again. I love you all. Cherish every day you have.": "Join me in pausing to remember those lost in the Route 91 tragedy a year ago today. My heart goes out to their families and friends.": “Dear Hate, I hate to tell you that love is gonna conquer all...” Thinking of the fans we lost a year ago. You’ll always be the 3 chords and the truth.": "We sang God Bless America on the #ROUTE91HARVEST stage 90 mins before the bullets flew one year ago today. Remembering the killed and wounded, and reminding myself every heartbeat is a gift from God. Stay Vigilant, America.": "Sending big hearted love out to our Vegas and Country Music Family today.": "One year. God Bless America & God Bless our Route 91 family. We won’t ever forget you.": "Today marks one year since the tragedy in Las Vegas at the Route 91 Harvest Fest. What a devastating day." Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.